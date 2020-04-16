NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers are recovering from gunshot wounds to the legs after getting into a shootout with a car burglary suspect in eastern New Orleans Tuesday night.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dwight Clark, was shot in the thigh by one of the officers and remained hospitalized Wednesday, a police spokesman said. Detectives continue to identify and locate a second suspect who escaped through a police perimeter that was formed after the 9:15 p.m. gun battle.

The shooting took place after two patrol officers responded to a call of a car burglary in progress. The break-in at Briarheath and Strathmore drives was reported near an area where more than 40 car burglaries were reported at four apartment complexes last week.

On alert after last week's break-ins, officers responded within 10 minutes, Police Association of New Orleans attorney Eric Hessler said.

Hessler said two burglars on bicycles were caught in the act.

“They fled on the bicycles, the officers pursued them,” he said. “That’s when there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and one of the perpetrators.”

Even though the officers were wounded, they were able to return fire and call for backup. One of the two suspects was shot in the thigh and captured, while the other escaped.

In a conference call Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the case is another example of how quickly a non-violent crime can turn into a life-or-death situation.

“Initially it was non-violent,” she said. “But hell, they shot two of our police officers. And thank God they're alive and they will be fine.”

The captured suspect remained hospitalized at University Medical Center Wednesday, but upon release he will be booked with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, police said.

Hessler said it should come as no surprise that criminals still looking for opportunities despite a global pandemic and emergency stay-at-home orders.

“I really wouldn't expect somebody that's not inclined to adhere to the law adhere to a stay-at-home order issued by the mayor or anybody else,” Hessler said.

