NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man was hurt after a shooting in New Orleans' Marigny neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street near Touro Street.

Police say a man was sitting in a car when someone started shooting at the car. He was driven to University Medical Center for treatment. It is unclear if the injuries are considered life-threatening.

A WWL-TV viewer shared security video of the shooting that showed people running away as several shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.