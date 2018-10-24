Only 5 minutes and 28 seconds pass from the time two thieves pull up outside a house in New Orleans East to the time they pull away in a stolen vehicle.

"See how the lights come on, they turn the lights on in her car? How'd they do that, they're not even in the car," a mother said, watching the thieves steal her daughter's car.

After getting a call from a concerned neighbor Tuesday morning, a New Orleans East resident watched on security cameras as the two men stole her daughter's car next door. Since these two men are still at large the mother and daughter wanted to remain anonymous but also wanted to warn others just how quickly your car can be taken.

The owner of the car says the 2014 Chevy Captiva was locked and the keys were sitting inside. Yet somehow the two were able to unlock the car and get it started. The NOPD says it's common for car thieves to gain access to a key fob or use other electronic methods to clone or amplify the key fob's signal. But the car owner doesn't have a key fob.

Now, she's left without a car and without a way to get a pay check.

"To make ends meet I pick up Lyft to carry us over," the owner said. "Now, I can't use that anymore."

The family now has no car, no money and no sense of safety.

"I honestly told my husband I don't want to live here anymore because who knows if they'll come back," the car owner said.

The NOPD emailed the following suggestions for keeping your car safe:

1. Lock all doors, including the trunk lid or hatchback door.

2. Close all windows and sunroofs

3. Keep your car keys in a secure place within your home or on your person when not in use.

3. Don’t leave valuables such as laptops, cell phones, wallets, purses, GPS devices or other items in plain view.

4. Put away the garage door opener or any items with personal information.

5. Move valuables to the trunk before reaching your destination.

6. Don’t leave any keys in the vehicle, including a valet key or a spare key for another vehicle that parks near yours in your garage, driveway, etc.

7. Park in a well-lit place whenever possible.

8. Use the emergency brake when parking to make it more difficult for a thief to tow your vehicle away.

© 2018 WWL