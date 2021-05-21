Louisiana State Police release full body cam videos from arrest of Ronald Greene | See it here

Warning: Some viewers may find the videos disturbing.

NEW ORLEANS — In response to recent reports on the death of Ronald Greene, Louisiana State Police released all the body camera and car camera video they collected from the deadly arrest.

Troopers arrested Greene after a high-speed chase in 2019. Video obtained by the Associated Press shows Troopers repeatedly shocking Greene with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, beating him and dragging him by his ankles while he's in shackles.

Col. Lamar Davis, the Superintendent of Louisiana State Police, chose to release the full video because he believes the video obtained by the Associated Press doesn't tell the whole story.

Col. Davis promised swift disciplinary action when the federal and state investigators wrap up, but says the troopers involved deserve due process.

All the videos released by Louisiana State Police on Friday can be seen below:

Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera

Lt. Clary In-car Camera:

Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera

Trooper York Body Worn Camera:

Trooper York In-Car Camera