Sentencing delayed for pastor convicted of murdering his stepson

NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday.

Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied Victor’s attempts Friday to throw out his guilty verdict, fire his attorneys and represent himself at a third trial. He faces life in prison without parole, the prescribed sentence for second-degree murder in Louisiana.

By law, Victor has a right to get a 24-hour delay in sentencing if he requests it. Sept. 21 was the next court date available for Waldron, an ad hoc judge from New Orleans who is presiding over the Victor case, after all, St. John the Baptist Parish judges were recused.