Serial burglary suspect arrested, accused in 15 Lakeview-area burglaries

Spikes is also accused of five burglaries in Metairie, dating back to 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — There is a shared sense of relief across Lake Area communities in New Orleans.

Police arrested 48-year-old Larce Spikes.

He’s accused in at least 15 armed home break-ins along the Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Canal Boulevard corridor from Gentilly to Lakeview.

One of his alleged victims caught Spikes on home security video, dressed in a work vest, hard hat and mask.

The burglar cut the cable and internet wires, broke the glass on a rear door with a brick and proceeded to rummage through the home.

“I know firsthand what he got from us, money, jewelry, firearms,” said one the victim who did not want to be identified.

He also said the burglar also took things of sentimental value.

“It’s the little Santa’s workshop crafts from our children. Notes from the tooth fairy that we’ve kept. These are childhood items that you can’t replace.”

Spikes is also accused of five burglaries in Metairie, dating back to 2018.

The JPSO connected the dots and arrested him on Tuesday.

“Spikes was arrested at the intersection of Delaware and 40th in Kenner after detectives were able to locate him at that location,” a written statement from the JPSO said.

Graham Ryan, The Lakeview Crime Prevention District VP, said Spikes added an extra layer of fear for residents already reeling from nightly car break ins.

“To start hearing that we actually had individuals breaking into homes during business hours, in broad daylight, knocking on people’s doors to find out if they were home that’s a whole different ballgame."

Spikes' arrest is welcome news.

“This is absolutely welcome news at a time that seems otherwise pretty tough for crime in New Orleans,” Graham said.

“Now that it’s happened, the really unfortunate part is, you question not if, but when will it happen again,” the victim said.

Investigators say spikes may also be responsible for other burglaries in the Metro area.

There could be additional arrests in the case.