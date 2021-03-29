Seventh ward shooting victim dies after being brought to the hospital

Police said a man was shot at the location and transported to the hospital by EMS but it was later reported the man died at the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is investigating a Seventh ward shooting that left the victim dead, Sunday.

According to the police, the shooting happened near the corner of Annette & North Miro streets.

Police siad they were called to the scee of an aggrevated battery by shooting at around 3:44 p.m. where theey found a man at the location.

EMS transported the man to the hospital but it was later reported the man had died.

There is no further information available at the moment but NOPD is currently investigating the crime.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

