Several car windows smashed in Bayou St. John neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Several residents in New Orleans Bayou St. John neighborhood are waking up this morning to find their car windows smashed in.

Nearly every car parked along the street in the 1100-1200 block of North Dupre Street was broken into sometime Wednesday morning. Some cars parked in driveways were seemingly spared.

One resident, who only wanted to be identified as Harold, said a neighbor saw the damage and began making phone calls to other residents. He added that his wife's new car was among the cars that were damaged.

"The glass can be replaced. It's not that big of a deal. It's just so tiring," Harold said, sighing."It's just one of those crimes that keep on going because it's an easy one to do."

