NEW YORK – A 52-year-old woman is accused of slashing herself early Friday morning and then turning the blade on five other people, including three infants.

CBS New York reports it happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a home operating as a daycare in Flushing, Queens.

It’s unclear whether it was a legal child care facility.

Police said the father of a child was stabbed in the leg and a female coworker was also wounded. One of the infants suffered serious injuries, police said.

Crews removed four other children from the home for observation.

First responders took the suspect and victims to New York–Presbyterian/Queens hospital.

Police say 9 babies were in the house on 161st Street in Flushing.

3 were stabbed, all girls. One just 3 days old. The other 2 girls 20 days old & 1 month old. The suspect was also in the home, a 52-year old woman found with her wrist slashed in the basement. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/RTHdNZFmQH — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) September 21, 2018

