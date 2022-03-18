Several St. Charles break-ins, car thefts connected to New Orleans

Champagne says an overnight task force has been in place for several weeks, but that residents should keep valuables out of their cars and lock their doors.

ST CHARLES, La. — After a dip in crime in 2021, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff is dealing with a rash of car thefts and car break-ins.

Sheriff Greg Champagne believes the criminals are part of an organized group of savvy criminals who have targeted not just St. Charles, but as many as seven other parishes in the area.

“I mean, we don’t see a lot of serious crime here. And when we have something like this, we put resources on it. And that’s what happening right now,” said Sheriff Champagne.

The criminals have been caught on multiple surveillance cameras. As described by the sheriff, they are typically wearing full-face masks and sometimes gloves. They’re dropped off by a car, which is sometimes stolen, then go from driveway to driveway checking for unlocked vehicles.

When they find an unlocked vehicle, they rifle through what’s inside, and sometimes even steal the car.

Champagne says several of the stolen vehicles have turned up in New Orleans East. He’s also met with agencies from seven other parishes that are investigating crime sprees with similar hallmarks. Some of the incidents in other parishes have ended in police chases.

Champagne said, “They are armed. They are dangerous. And I can tell you that I know the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as several other agencies in the area, are focusing on them right now.”

In 2022, St. Charles Parish has had 13 reported auto thefts, 54 car burglaries, plus two home burglaries in Hahnville. Another attempted home break-in in Hahnville was unsuccessful but was at the home of a sheriff’s deputy.

“They’re fortunate they didn’t get in that home. Because it may have ended badly,” said Champagne. “But they need to understand that people in this parish are armed and they’re not scared to use their weapons on someone who wants to come into their home.”

“The people in St. Charles Parish believe in the right to keep and bear arms. And the overwhelming number of people in this parish have arms in their home. And I encourage them to do so,” he said.

Champagne says an overnight task force has been in place for several weeks, but that residents should keep valuables out of their cars and lock their doors.

He says if you struggle to remember to lock your car, set an alarm on your phone before bed as a reminder.