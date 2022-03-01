5 victims cut, suspect in custody after incident near Tulane and Loyola campuses

Tulane Police said multiple EMS units responded to the scene Tuesday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured, including at least one student from Loyola, when a suspect got upset after being denied entry to The Boot, a popular hangout near the Tulane and Loyola campuses Tuesday morning and began stabbing people, according to reports from the NOPD, Tulane Police and Loyola University.

Tulane Police said the man stabbed “multiple people” outside of a bar. The NOPD said the suspect was arrested.

According to Tulane Police, officers responded to a fight at the location and a suspect was taken into custody. Loyola University President Tania Tetlow said that one of the victims was a student at the school who worked at The Boot. She said he was being treated at the hospital. The condition of the other four people who were cut was not available.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. outside of The Boot, near the intersection of Broadway and Zimple. Several EMS units responded to the scene.

"The news of this violence is even more shocking on a day of such joy and community here in New Orleans. Please join me in praying hard for Sebastian, his family and friends," said Tetlow in an email to the Loyola community. "Hold your loved ones close as you celebrate Mardi Gras today, watch out for each other, and be sure to appreciate the good times for the gift that they are."