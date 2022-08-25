Sexual assault reported in Tulane dormitory

Police did not say if an arrest has been made.

NEW ORLEANS — Someone was sexually assaulted on Tulane University’s campus uptown late last night, at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24th, according to a crime report by the Tulane University Police Department.

An unidentified male followed the victim into the bathroom of Sharp Residential Hall, one of the student dorms on campus, ignoring the requests of the victim to not follow them. In the dorm bathroom, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

According to a statement issued by TUPD, the victim and the male assailant were acquaintances. No description of the suspect was provided or released.

Police did not say if an arrest has been made.

The Tulane University Police Department received a report of the assault on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

“We at Tulane recognize that deciding to report sexual misconduct and choosing how to proceed are difficult decisions”, the school said in a crime alert, “We support all survivors of sexual misconduct during this decision-making process”.

Information surrounding the crime can be directed to Tulane University Police Department at 504-865-5381, or the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.