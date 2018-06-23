NEW ORLEANS -- Imagine flying 35,000 feet above the ground. You throw on blanket and doze off only to wake up to find someone groping you. It’s no joke. According to the FBI, incidents like this are on the rise.

Investigations into on-board sexual assaults increased by 66 percent from 2014 to 2017. Agents investigated 63 cases up from 38 three years earlier.

“It makes me wonder about the human race and the direction that were going in,” said Vicki Ford, visiting New Orleans from Houston.

The majority of the victims were in center or window seats typically towards the back of the plane. Most of the sexual assaults happened during overnight flights.

“That really surprises me because that’s usually when I am flying,” said New Orleans resident Gail Maniscalco, who says she is in the air at least a few times a month.

One FBI official told CBS affiliate WJZ that this the worst he has seen in the past 17 years.

"The aircraft at night, lights are down, people may feel emboldened or powered,” said David Rodski, special agent with the FBI.

We talked to Eva Lessinger with the New Orleans Family Justice Center about some of the FBI’s findings.

“The statistic is fairly alarming and at the same time it could also be that more folks are reporting and coming forward,” said Lessinger.

These incidents are more than just midair scares. They can have a serious impact on victims and often create feelings of shame, embarrassment, confusing and guilt.

“I think the main message we are trying to get across is that it is never their fault, never ever,” said Lessinger. The only person responsible for something like this is the person perpetrating the harassment, the assault.”

If something does ever happened to you on a plane you don’t feel comfortable addressing it with any of the flight attendants you can always reach out the U.S. Air Marshals. If something has happened to you in the past you can call the New Orleans Family Justice Center. They have the resources to help. See their website here.

© 2018 WWL