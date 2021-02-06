Vigil held for 12-year-old shot and killed Sunday

"She, unfortunately, was a victim of what's happening far too often in the city of young people being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

NEW ORLEANS — A huge group of family and friends sent love to Heaven at the Lakefront Wednesday night, releasing hundreds of balloons over the lake in memory of 12-year-old Todriana Peters.

Peters’ mother, Katrina Lambert, could barely stand as the vigil began. Friends brought a chair and water for the grieving Lambert, wiping her tears as she wept.

Personalized t-shirts, signs, and pink outfits, were enough to show support; but not enough to bring back a beloved daughter.

Peters’ grandmother sang to the group and then led them in prayer, “And we pray Lord God for this family Lord God. We pray for the friends. We pray for the enemies. But most of all, Lord God, we are praying for those that took her life, Lord God.”

Todriana Peters was shot Sunday night. She and a cousin stopped by a party on Delery Street in the Lower 9th Ward to grab a phone charger from a relative, on their way home from another party.

That’s when a car turned the corner and someone started shooting.

Peters was hit by a stray bullet. Neighbors tried to save her, but she died at a hospital.

Her principal describes her as an outspoken girl who loved social studies, dancing, and fashion.

“She was a kid being a kid. She, unfortunately, was a victim of what's happening far too often in the city of young people being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Maurie McMorris, the principal of Shaumburg Elementary.

Peters’ family called for safer streets at the vigil.

“I want to thank everybody for the support – for my family… and we just… as a community we have to stick together,” said another family member.

No one has been arrested in this shooting.

Two other people were also injured.