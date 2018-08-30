PONCHATOULA -- Parents were dropping off their children this morning when an argument between a teacher and her estranged husband, 39-year-old Chad Milton, turned dangerous.

According to the Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Milton drove to the Martha Vinyard Elementary School to confront his estranged wife, who works at the school. She told him she didn't want to speak with him and he flew into a fit of rage, Edwards said.

He then crashed his car into his wife's before speeding away.

Edwards said the woman then received threatening texts from Milton, one of which included a picture of an assault type rifle. That's when deputies rushed to the school along with state and federal first responders to close off the roads and guard the entrances to the building.

It was a scary situation for parents and children at Martha Vinyard.

"I was worried, but wasn’t too worried once they said it was locked down and they had security out here," Shalonda McKnight, a student's mother said.

Eventually, Milton called the Sheriff's Office and surrendered at his home.

"There was no way that this person was going to get back on to that campus to harm either his spouse or any of the children who attended that school," Sheriff Edwards said. "We were going to make sure that was the case until we had Chad Milton in custody."

Milton was booked on charges of terrorizing for sending the threatening text messages, violating a protective order and hit and run. He remains in jail tonight.

