GALLIANO, La. — A Lafourche Parish man faces multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun into a bar after being kicked out the same night, sheriff's officials say.

Angel Barrios-Mayorga, 43, faces six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and was being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after he reportedly shot several rounds into a Galliano bar that had several customers inside, Sheriff Craig Webre said on Monday. No injuries were reported.

According to LPSO reports, Barrios-Mayorga was at the unidentified bar late Saturday night when he and another customer were forced to leave after "causing a disturbance." The Cut Off man apparently became angry and threatened to return with a gun and "shoot everyone at the bar."

Barrios-Mayorga then attempted to do just that, according to police.The suspect reportedly drove off in a truck and came back shortly after with a rifle, got out of the vehicle and shot toward the remaining six customers inside.

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. and found Barrios-Mayorga driving from the scene northbound on LA 3235 soon after. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, where his bond was set at $1.25 million.

Besides the aggravated assault charges, he also faces aggravated criminal damage to property and was set to be transferred into ICE custody for reasons not immediately disclosed by LPSO officials.

No further information, including the name and location of the bar, were available, and officials said the incident was still under investigation.

