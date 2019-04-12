NEW ORLEANS — An employee with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and booked for smuggling contraband into the Orleans Justice Center on at least four occasions.

Brionne Jackson, who was hired in April 2018, admitted to smuggling the material to an inmate for $1,150, according to the sheriff's office. She faces four counts of introduction of contraband and four counts of malfeasance.

The announcement of the arrest comes as a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family of a man who overdosed on fentanyl in the city’s jail. There is no indication at this time that the two incidents are related, but the arrest highlights an issue of contraband making its way into the facility.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman said the investigation is continuing and he anticipates additional arrests to follow. “We will remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities and we have zero tolerance for these actions,” he said.

Compliance Director Darnley Hodge said, “It’s always sad when you arrest one of your own, but as law enforcement officers, we must obey the laws we enforce.”

Jackson is suspended pending a termination hearing.