DENHAM SPRINGS, La. -- Deputies are investigating how two people died Sunday morning in Livingston Parish.

Authorities were called out around 7 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Ridgeway Drive, located off 4H Club Road in reference to a home invasion.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said two people were found dead. Their identities have not been released at this time pending notification of family.

Sheriff Ard said there will be an increased presence of sheriff's office deputies in the area overnight as they continue to investigate the incident.

"This case is taking some interesting turns and we are continuing to simply follow the evidence," Sherrif Ard said in a press release Sunday afternoon.

He said he does not believe residents in the area have anything to fear, however he is being "overly cautious."

Ard said that he could not provide additional details about the incident at this time.

