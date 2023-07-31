Shocking video: 2 women injured in shootout in New Orleans 7th Ward Sunday

Two people hop out of the car and continue firing toward a home. The video also shows someone on the porch of the home returning fire.

NEW ORLEANS — Stunning video of a shootout that left two women injured Sunday was making its way on social media and New Orleans web sites and police are asking for assistance in finding the suspects and the vehicle involved.

The shooting on Industry Street in New Orleans shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday left a 76-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman injured. There was no word on the extent of their injuries other than they were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The video shows a car drive up and shots being fired immediately. Two people hop out of the car and continue firing toward a home. The video also shows someone on the porch of the home returning fire.

There was an arrest made on the scene of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The barrage sounds continued for several seconds before the car disappears. It sounded like several dozen shots were fired.

"At first, I thought it was fireworks," said Gregory Warr, a neighbor. "I seen the car going around the corner and knew it wasn't fireworks."

Warr lamented that the incident is not isolated.

"It's a daily course, nowadays," he said. "When I was a kid I didn't see nothing like this... This is as close as I can see of people going back to the old west days."

"This was like the 'good block' in the Seventh Ward," said Adam Dawson, another neighbor. "Times are changing, I guess."

The suspects fled east on Industry Street in a black Honda (pictured), possibly a CRV model.