x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Shootin in the CBD leaves a man hospitalized

According to the NOPD, the victim had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured near the intersection of Poydras and Camp Streets in the Central Business District.

The shooting was reported to the media in a news release sent just after 7:30.

According to the NOPD, the victim had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital.

The police did not release any other information or details on the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

RELATED: Deadly spa shootings in Atlanta put spotlight on racism against Asian Americans

RELATED: Firefighters discover body in torched car in New Orleans
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021