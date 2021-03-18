Shootin in the CBD leaves a man hospitalized

According to the NOPD, the victim had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured near the intersection of Poydras and Camp Streets in the Central Business District.

The shooting was reported to the media in a news release sent just after 7:30.

According to the NOPD, the victim had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital.

The police did not release any other information or details on the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.