Shooting on Bourbon Street captured in social media video

While no one was injured, the police department is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Gunfire rang out in one of the busiest areas of the French Quarter in New Orleans early Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, someone fired a gun on Bourbon Street near Conti Street overnight. While no one was injured, the police department is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Video footage of the shooting circulating on social media shows a physical altercation before a shot is fired.

A doorman at a nearby business told WWL-TV that incidents like this are not uncommon, stating that he had been shot at while working before.

“It’s just normal life out here,” Giovanni Santiago said.

The police department has not said yet if any arrests have been made in this case. In addition to the shooting, the NOPD is investigating a stabbing that reportedly occurred about a block away just before 5 a.m. Police say two men got into an argument before a group of men attacked, stabbing one of the men several times. His condition is unknown.

🚨VIDEO:🚨

Video showing an alleged shooting that happened overnight on Bourbon Street. A local musician recounted the story on his Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/bjqfWaFm5b — neworleanspulse (@neworleanspulse) March 12, 2023