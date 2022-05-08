Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The NOPD's Homicide Section is investigating the death. The police department has not shared any additional details about the shooting, including possible suspects or motives.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will publish the man's name and cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Shondell Fields at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.