NOPD investigates a 7th Ward shooting that left one woman dead

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. she died at the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Homicide that left a 33-year-old woman dead. Police say it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Rocheblave and New Orleans Streets.

According to investigators, Fifth District officers responded to a call of a shooting, and when officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to her body. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the woman to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person or persons responsible and a possible motive.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.