Shooting in 7th Ward left man dead Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in the Seventh Ward.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened near the corner of Prieur and Touro Streets.

Police said a man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the homicide is currently going on but no further details are available at the moment.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

