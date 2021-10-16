Shooting in 7th Ward left man dead Saturday

Police said a man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in the Seventh Ward.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened near the corner of Prieur and Touro Streets.

An investigation into the homicide is currently going on but no further details are available at the moment.