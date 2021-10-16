Shooting in 7th Ward left man dead Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in the Seventh Ward.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened near the corner of Prieur and Touro Streets.
Police said a man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
An investigation into the homicide is currently going on but no further details are available at the moment.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.