Crime

NOPD: Shooting in Gentilly neighborhood left man hospitalized Thursday

Just after 3:40 p.m., Third District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the address.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Woods area.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Louisa Drive around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

