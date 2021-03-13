Shooting in Gert Town leaves a man dead Saturday afternoon

NOPD said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that turned deadly in Gert Town Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting 4600 block of Washington Avenue.

NOPD said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

New Orleans police will release additional information when it became available but this is currently an ongoing investigation.

