x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Shooting in Gert Town leaves a man dead Saturday afternoon

NOPD said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that turned deadly in Gert Town Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting 4600 block of Washington Avenue.

NOPD said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

New Orleans police will release additional information when it became available but this is currently an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Saturday morning shooting leaves man dead in Marrero home

RELATED: Rally in Jefferson Square Park to remember Breonna Taylor year after her death
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021