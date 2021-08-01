Shooting in Iberville claims the life of a teenager and injures three others

NOPD posted hours later to Twitter, that the other three victims have been listed in stable condition.

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile is dead after a shooting that injured four people Sunday morning in Iberville.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, first district officers responded to the 1600 block of Iberville Street, at around 4:40, on a call of aggravated battery by shooting.

When police arrived they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds:

15-year-old male

16-year-old male

16-year-old male

Adult male

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning in the 1600 block of Iberville St. Initial reports show four victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. A juvenile male was pronounced dead at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/06kVQvhsv6 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2021

All victims were transported to the hospital where the 15-year-old male later died from his injuries. NOPD posted hours later to Twitter, that the other three victims have been listed in stable condition.

The other three victims are currently listed in stable condition. The initial call was received around 4:40 a.m. The incident was later confirmed as a homicide. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/8DRnTY9xx2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2021

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the official cause of death and the victim's name once an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.