NOPD: Shooting in Mid-City left two men dead

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orlean Police Department is investigating a double homicide in Mid-City Thursday night.

According to NOPD, officers were called to the 500 block of South Clark Street just after 7 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the area.

Police said when they arrived, two men were found on the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Both men died on the scene.

No further information is available at the time as this is a developing story.

