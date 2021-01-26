Shooting in the east claims a mans life Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans east.
The incident happened in the 7000 block of Salem Drive Monday night according to PIO Danielle Miller.
NOPD's initial investigation reported a man sustained a gun shot wound at the location but later announced he had died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
No further details are available at the moment.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
