Crime

Shooting in the east claims a mans life Monday night

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Salem Drive Monday night according to PIO Danielle Miller.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is investigating a  fatal shooting in New Orleans east.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Salem Drive Monday night according to PIO Danielle Miller.

NOPD's initial investigation reported a man sustained a gun shot wound at the location but later announced he had died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

No further details are available at the moment.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

