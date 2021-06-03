Shooting in the French Quarter leaves one person dead

NOPD reports there was only one victim involved. The person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the French Quarter Wednesday.

According to a release from NOPD, the homicide happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street.

NOPD reports there was only one victim involved. The person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting in the 500 block of Dauphine Street. Initial reports indicate there is one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. No additional information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/ml84lrw3Ej — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 4, 2021

The victim's identity has not been released

No further information is available at this time.

