Shooting in the French Quarter leaves one person dead

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the French Quarter Wednesday.
According to a release from NOPD, the homicide happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street.
NOPD reports there was only one victim involved. The person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
The victim's identity has not been released
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.