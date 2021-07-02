Shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood leaves one man dead

Initial investigation shows a man suffered gunshot wounds and was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police department is investigating a homicide in the St. Roch neighborhood, Saturday.

Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Marigny Street.

Initial investigation shows a man suffered gunshot wounds and was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There are no further details available at this time but this is an ongoing investigation.

