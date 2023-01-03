Man shot on I-10 at Orleans Exit, NOPD says

The man's condition is unknown.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 according to an NOPD report.

Police say it happened on eastbound I-10 at the Orleans Exit at about 10:27 p.m. on Monday.

Initial police reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.

No further information is available. The incident is under investigation.