Man shot on I-10 at Orleans Exit, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 according to an NOPD report.
Police say it happened on eastbound I-10 at the Orleans Exit at about 10:27 p.m. on Monday.
Initial police reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.
No further information is available. The incident is under investigation.
