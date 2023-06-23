2 women injured in shooting near University Medical Center, NOPD reports

Police say they got a call at about 12:23 a.m. after two women arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for who may be behind a double shooting early Friday morning that left two women injured.

The shooting reportedly happened at N. Galvez and Conti streets, near Treme and not far from the University Medical Center. According to an NOPD report, a 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, and a 21-year-old woman suffered an abrasion to her left arm.

Detectives are gathering evidence as the investigation is ongoing.