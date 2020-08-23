x
Crime

JPSO: man killed in Terrytown overnight

TERRYTOWN, La. — JPSO investigators say a Terrytown shooting left a man dead early Sunday morning. 

Around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Helen Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds near a vehicle stopped in the road.

That victim was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries. 

No motive or suspect information was available Sunday morning. 

JPSO investigators are asking anybody with information about the shooting to call504-364-5300. 

