Shooting leaves one man dead in Milan neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to police the incident happened near the corner of Milan and Willow streets.

NOPD said the victim was a man who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

