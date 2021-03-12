Wednesday shooting left man dead near North Claiborne Avenue

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a homicide in the Tulane/ Gravier area Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Conti Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations show police were notified of the incident just before 5 p.m. with confirmation coming in at 5:11 p.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

