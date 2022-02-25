2 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge

Police said a vehicle drove by and fired upon occupants of another car. Police said it was a "targeted shooting."

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two people are dead and 2 others have been injured in a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

Police said the two injured have been taken to the hospital. One of the victims is said to have moderate injuries. The other victim is in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the incident was a "targeted shooting" with intended victims. The police currently believe that people in a car was passing by and fired upon people in another car.

"We believe they planned this. We're going to review the footage."

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Bluebonnet Blvd. near Picardy Avenue.

Law enforcement officials tell WBRZ that the shooting appeared to be a drive-by.

Police have traffic blocked off in the area and several units have responded.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more as it develops.