Shooting in New Orleans' Algiers area leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in the McDonough area of Algiers in New Orleans on Friday morning.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 11:52 a.m. at the intersection of Teche Street and Red Allen Way. Police say paramedics took the man with a gunshot wound to a hospital where he later died.
The police department said detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide. The NOPD did not share any details about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
