NOPD investigates early morning shooting in the downtown CBD

It happened at the intersection of Poydras and South Roman Street at about 3:00 a.m. Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating after two people were shot in the Central Business District of Downtown.

Initial information from the NOPD says two male victims were shot and arrived at the hospital, one arrived by EMS and the other via private vehicle.

No word on their condition at this time or what led to the shooting. Investigators are working to gather evidence on this incident.