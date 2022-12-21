x
Crime

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

The man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. His condition is unknown.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood.

According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and few details are available.

