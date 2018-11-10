NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that ended on the Crescent City Connection.

According to police, the shooting happened just before noon on US 90 Business West at Carondelet Street. One man was shot in the arm.

The shooting scene seems to have moved from there to the Crescent City Connection bridge. The middle and left lanes are closed due to the investigation, according to police.

