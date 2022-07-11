West Bank Expressway westbound closed after fatal shooting

The expressway was closed starting at the Manhattan Blvd. interchange.

MARRERO, La. — The West Bank Expressway has been closed to westbound traffic at Manhattan after a man was shot and killed on the upper part of the expressway. The vehicle involved was found near the Ames Blvd. down ramp, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that deputies responded to a call for medical service and on arrival found a vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

The driver was inside the vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies are trying to determine the location of the shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information can call the JPSO at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

There were no further details on the shooting and whether or not there were any injuries.