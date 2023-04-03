Man shoots at a crowd of people, woman and 14-year-old girl injured, NOPD reports

It happened at around 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street near the Lafitte Greenway bicycle trail.

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are on the search for a suspect they say fired gunshots at a crowd of people, injuring a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

It happened at around 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street near the Lafitte Greenway bicycle trail. They say the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene towards Conti Street.

An adult female and a 14-year-old girl were injured in the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital where they were last reported in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this subject is asked to contact First District detective Curtis Carkum at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.