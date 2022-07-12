Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot

The shooting was less than two miles from the scene of a separate shooting on Thursday at a Dollar Tree store where four people were injured.

New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot.

The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed as Kalaila Miller, 17, and the man as, Kentrell Ancar, 21.

The NOPD said officers responded to the scene and found both victims down in the parking lot of a Walgreens store. EMS pronounced Miller dead on the scene and Ancar was rushed to the hospital but later died.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Anyone with information on this or any violent crime can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.