NOPD investigates a New Orleans East shooting that left a 19-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old man dead Tuesday morning in New Orleans East.

Police say it happened shortly after 1:00 A.M., in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for the Homicide and a motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.