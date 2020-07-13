1 juvenile killed, 3 others injured in 7th Ward shooting

The extent of the three surviving victims' injuries is unknown.

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile victim was killed in a quadruple shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the NOPD.

According to Jonathan Fourcade, a spokesman for New Orleans EMS, the agency took three of the victims to the hospital, and received reports of a fourth victim who had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

The three victims transported by New Orleans EMS were all juveniles, according to Fourcade. He did not say their exact ages and did not specify the age of the victim who was killed.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Pauger Street in the Lower Seventh Ward neighborhood. While an exact time was not immediately released, NOPD officials sent a notice about the shooting to media outlets around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

According to initial reports, four people were shot in the incident and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of them, identified only as a juvenile, has died.

No info was released about a motive or possible suspects in the quadruple shooting.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

