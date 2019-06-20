METAIRIE, La. — The man accused of killing four people across Metairie and New Orleans tried to kill several more, according to police.

Police connected Sean Barrette to multiple cases where someone opened fire on moving cars in Jefferson and Orleans parishes, but did not hit anyone.

Barrette is accused of shooting and killing a man in New Orleans on June 6, another man in Metairie on June 17 and two men seated inside of a car in a Metairie neighborhood on June 18.

Lopinto said that he is also suspected of firing at a car in Kenner on June 5, firing at another car in New Orleans the same day, and firing at a car in Metairie on Monday, just hours before his fatal shooting.

Here is the list of shootings that have been linked to Barrette:

June 5 Shooting in New Orleans – no injuries. June 5 11:20 pm Shooting in Kenner – no injuries. Police say he shot at a car at I-10 and Loyola. June 6 Bruce Reed killed in NO East. June 17 8:15pm – (3 hours before murder on Monday) car with 24-year-old female driver was hit. June 17 Isai Cadalzo killed in Metairie June 18 Manuel Caronia Killed June 18 Nicky Robeau Killed

Shortly after Lopinto's announcement, Kenner police said they would be adding two counts of Attempt First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to the charges against Barrette.

NOPD has not named Barrette a suspect in the June 5 attack in New Orleans. A spokesman for the department declined to say if they believed Barrette was connected to that shooting or any other unsolved shootings in New Orleans.