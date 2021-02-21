Shooting turns deadly as NOPD investigate double homicide on 8th Street

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of 8th Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people dead Saturday afternoon.



Initial reports show, just after 6:20 p.m. police responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location where police said they found two men lying in the driveway of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police pronounced one of the men dead on the scene while the second man died from his injuries after being transfers to the hospital.

There are no further details available at the moment but will be released as investigations continue.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

