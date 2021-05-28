x
Crime

Shootings on I-10 leave man, woman injured

There were two shootings in the early morning hours Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of shootings on I-10 have left two people injured, according to the NOPD.

The incidents occurred in the early morning hours Friday.

According to police, the first incident occurred on I-10 eastbound at Louisa Street. A woman was shot at that location and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. There was no further information as of 5 a.m. Friday.

In the second reported incident, a man was injured when he was shot at I-10 west bound at City Park Avenue. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There was no word on the condition of either victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

