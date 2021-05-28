Shootings on I-10 leave man, woman injured

There were two shootings in the early morning hours Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of shootings on I-10 have left two people injured, according to the NOPD.

The incidents occurred in the early morning hours Friday.

According to police, the first incident occurred on I-10 eastbound at Louisa Street. A woman was shot at that location and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. There was no further information as of 5 a.m. Friday.

In the second reported incident, a man was injured when he was shot at I-10 west bound at City Park Avenue. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There was no word on the condition of either victim.