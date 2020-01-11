Shots fired at car cause stir in Old Metairie

Around 5 pm, when it was still light outside, someone in a car opened fire on another car.

METAIRIE, La. — There was shooting Friday, late afternoon in an Old Metairie neighborhood.

Families who live in Old Metairie were out walking in the park that runs along Canal Street near the 17th Street Canal.

That's when several people say they were almost in the line of fire. The shooting began on Canal Street near Carrollton Avenue and Nursery Street. More than a half dozen Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene and found bullet casings on someone's front porch. Eyewitnesses say it was unclear which car was shooting at the other.

“I was sitting in my car on Nursery Avenue this afternoon and I heard about four gun shots on the walking path on Canal Blvd. And when I looked in my rearview mirror, I saw two gentleman jumped into a white Chevy Impala and proceed toward Metairie Road on Nursery,” said a man who lives in the area.

“A black Mustang with white at the bottom, white stripes at the bottom, shot about four shots going south, and it took off about 90 miles an hour going down Carrollton,” said a woman who was walking her dog near her home.